Annie Wersching

By Ada Osadebe

American actress, Annie Wersching, well known for her work on the TV drama ’24’ and for creating the character of Tess in the video game “The Last of Us” in 2013, has died at the age of 45 after a two-year battle with cancer.

According to Variety, after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, a GoFundMe account was published to solicit funding for the actress’ family.

Wersching played the role of an FBI agent, Renne Walker in ‘24’ died in Los Angeles, California, the United States on Sunday.

Some of her colleagues in Hollywood who participated in raising funds for her had announced her death.

An ad was created in collaboration with “The Last of Us” creative director Neil Druckmann, “The Rookie” showrunner Alexi Hawley, and “The Vampire Diaries” showrunner Julie Plec.

Plec tweeted, “I became a fan from ‘24’ and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town… RIP Annie, you wonderful soul.”

“We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered,” Druckmann wrote.

Wersching who was born in Missouri began her career in 2002 with an appearance in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, playing Liana.

She appeared in a variety of series including “Frasier,” “Supernatural” and “Charmed” before landing recurring roles as Amelia Joffe in “General Hospital” and Renee Walker in “24.” Wersching would later join “Timeless,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Extant” as recurring characters.