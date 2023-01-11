By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Zazzau Emirate Council in Kaduna State has dismissed a palace guard over alleged rape of a lady.

The lady was said to have sought to see the Emir for assistance through the palace guard, but was taken elsewhere where she was allegedly raped.

The Media and Publicity Officer of the Zazzau Emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai in a statement on Wednesday, said that Zazzau Emirate Council under the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR has ordered for the immediate dismissal of Sama’ila Abubakar Rimin Tsiwa (One of the Palace Guard, Dogari) from the Services of the Emirate.”

“A lady preparing for her wedding seeking for assistance from the Emir approached him (Sama’ila), to be taken before the Emir but instead of doing that, he lured her to a location with his friends were they gang-raped her.”

“The Council has directed the Police to speed-up with their investigations and ensure prosecution of the culprits without any delay.”

The Zazzau Emirate Council also promised to follow up with the case and ensure justice was done to the lady.