By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 60-year-old man, Samuel Gbadamosi, has told a Magistrate court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, that a 16-year-old girl, consented to have sex with him and was not raped.

Samuel was arraigned before the court for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl.

Police Prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on January 4, 2023, at about 5:30 pm at the New site of Obasekola Street, Owo, Ondo State.

Augustine Omhenemhen informed the court that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of one Miss Jimisola Adenegan, aged 16.

He also said the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with Jimisola when she came to collect the Jamb textbook from his daughter, who is her friend.

The offence, according to him ” is contrary to and punishable under Section 357 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

However, the defendant, who is facing a one-count charge, entered a non-guilty plea.

Samuel claimed he did not force himself on the victim. But that the victim agreed to have intercourse with him of her own volition.

According to him “I did not force the girl, both of us agreed to have sex. It was a consensual agreement.

“it is totally false to accuse me of rape, we both agreed to have sexual intercourse and that was what happened.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defendant’s lawyer, P.A Amuluru, prayed to the court to temper justice with mercy, promising to provide concrete evidence and reliable sureties.

Ruling, Magistrate O.R Yakubu, ordered the remand of the defendant at Olokuta correctional centre, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Yakubu, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 27, 2023.