Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following trending news on social media over the alleged crisis between Osogbo, Osun state capital and Ede over ownership of the land where the state Secretariat is located, monarchs of the two towns have described the said conflict as a mere insinuation.

There was news on social media over the weekend that indigenes of Ede, the hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke, have been claiming ownership of the land on which the State Secretariat was located, calling for the area to be addressed as Ede, instead of Osogbo.

However, both the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal in a statement they jointly signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, stated that there was no conflict name and location of the state Secretariat.

It reads, “Our attention has been drawn to rumours and wild insinuations about the status of Osun State Government Secretariat. As royal fathers of Osogboland and Edeland, we affirm there is no conflict or controversy over the status, location and naming of the state government Secretariat.

“We want to reassure our people that the status quo remains as the State Government has not acted in any way to deny any community of their rights and privileges. We blame political forces for attempting to politicise the issue to foment trouble and destabilize the state.

“We call on our people at home and abroad to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence across their communities. As royal fathers, we are convinced the Administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke has a genuine intention to deepen inter-community peace and partnership for the development of our dear state”.