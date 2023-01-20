...Announces planned road closure

…Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All plans have been concluded for a befitting reception of President Muhamnadu Buhari Presidential visit to Lagos for project commissioning, tagged: “Festival of projects commissioning.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Friday, while briefing Lagos State House Correspondents, at Alausa, Ikeja.

President Buhari is expected to arrive on January 23 and 24

Part of the projects to be commissioned include: Lakki Deep Sea Port, Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, Lagos Blue Lite project, among others.