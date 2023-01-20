L-R: Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; former Ogun State governor and Senatorial candidate, Gbenga Daniel; his predecessor and elderstatesman, Olusegun Osoba and Governor Dapo Abiodun at the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress at Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area, on Friday.

… commissions another road in Ijebu North LG

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday commissioned another road, measuring up to 5.7 kilometres, in Oru-Awa-Alaporu, in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, with a promise to ensure that all parts of Ogun State enjoy infrastructure developments.

Apart from the road commissioning, the governor’s visit to the local government was in continuation of his re-election campaign tour of the state.

Reassuring the people that areas yet to feel the impact of his administration will soon begin to enjoy infrastructure developments, the governor asked the people to be patient as efforts are being intensified the spread of more infrastructural amenities across the state, in line with the vision of his government.

Describing the newly inaugurated road as an important bypass that will boost the socio-economic development of the axis, Abiodun explained that the commissioning of the road was another testimony of his administration’s drive to open up the state through the ease of movement of people, foods and services.

He noted that the road is the third to be commissioned in a month within the same local government area, while promising that the long stretch of Ilisan-Ago-Iwoye road that is under rehabilitation will soon be completed.

He said: “This will be the third time we will be in this local government to commission road projects. We were here to commission the Igan road in Ago-Iwoye. About five weeks ago, we were at Ijebu-Igbo to commission the Molusi College Road and today we are here to commission the Oru-Awa-Alaporu road.

“This local government area is indeed lucky to have three projects in less than four years. You can recall that this local government did not benefit from any project from the past government, but now you have three”, he said.

Enumerating the importance of the road, the governor stressed that the road would serve as a bye-pass to ijebu-Igbo and travellers from the state to Ibadan in Oyo State, stating that the road would also serve as a facilitator of goods and services across the local government.

Admonishing the residents to support his re-election in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy, the governor stated that all the legacy projects are reference points that his second term would bring in more developmental projects into the state.

He also thanked the traditional rulers for their support, noting that all the people-oriented projects executed in the state by his administration were made possible through their cooperation, imploring the residents to be patient as the government was working hard in addressing the high rate of infrastructural decay inherited from the previous administration.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, in his remarks, said the road which was in a deplorable condition, would ease people’s movement within the axis, adding that the road was provided with road furniture such as walkway and streetlight for the security of the residents.

Also speaking, the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, appreciated the present administration for extending developmental projects to the local government, calling on the people to support the governor for a second term.