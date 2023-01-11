.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract does not include any commitment to promote a 2030 World Cup bid, the Saudi Arabian club stated on Tuesday.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids,” a statement read.

“His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his team-mates to help the club achieve success.”

The Portugal forward joined Al Nassr on Dec. 30 after his departure from Manchester United FC, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth around €200 million ($215 million) per year.

Reports suggested Ronaldo’s agreement included an additional bonus to act as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid, with the Middle East aiming to host another tournament after Qatar 2022.

Al Nassr strongly denied claims Ronaldo had been offered a financial incentive to secure FIFA’s top tournament, with Spain, Ukraine and his home country Portugal among the others to make a joint bid to host.

Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al Nassr after missing Friday’s clash with Al Tai as he served the first part of a two-match ban from the English Football Association.