By Justine Bodiun

Who Is Oba?

Senator Bassey Albert Akpan popularly known as “Oba” is the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Despite Oba being a successful businessman, he is also a prominent politician and philanthropist who hails from Ididep Usuk village, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area. As a grassroot politician who represented Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District at the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oba is not new to the business of leadership and good governance. Previously, he was Commissioner of Finance in Akwa Ibom State from 2007 – 2014.

He was first elected to the Senate in March 2015, to represent Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District and he won re-election for a second time in the February 2019 senatorial elections.

Why Oba?

Many will ask the question, why Oba?

In the silent records of historians, Oba possesses the necessary qualifications and wealth of experience required for any leaderto occupy the position of Governor. Having spent the last 30 years of his life residing in Akwa Ibom, Oba has traversed the nooks and crannies of his dear State.

He has experienced the failed luxuriance of youths and disappointing vigor of manhood all attributable to inconsistencies in government policies. Oba is aware of the challenges facing the state and feels the pains and extensive consequences that every other Akwa Ibom resident feels. He is also determined to apply himself and his administration to fixing these issues, and any other that may arise.

Oba’s vision for Akwa Ibom State includes Economic Prosperity & Infrastructural Renaissance, Security, Environment & Tourism, Agriculture & Rural Development, Education, Health & Social Services, and Administrative Reforms & Completion of Projects. This vision can be referred to as the five strategic pillars upon which the good people of Akwa Ibom can firmly stand.

Not neglecting his love for entrepreneurial Akwa Ibomites and rural economic development, Oba is bent on providing opportunities for development of basic skills acquisition centers in rural communities to stimulate growth of small businessesand business owners looking to improve their standards of living.

We all know that education is the bedrock of the development of any society. It is a critical instrument in empowering the population and providing relevant skills and expertise needed to become self-reliant and create wealth.

In the past decade, public schools in Akwa Ibom have experienced a decline in student enrollment because of the loss of confidence in the system.

However, Oba is determined to change this narrative for the better by increasing budgetary provision for the sector, enhancing staff/student ratio for quality output, developing a sustainable model for effective monitoring and performance evaluation, promoting academic excellence by providing a scholarship scheme to enable indigenes contribute to the economic development of the state through research outputs, and many more programs aimed at uplifting the youth of Akwa Ibom State.