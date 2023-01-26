In his determination to further on the development strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has promised to revive, and reactivate primary healthcare facilities in the state.

Speaking during consultation visits to the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) at Nurses House, and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) at the Doctors’ Mess, he noted that the incumbent administration has invested greatly in the health sector, especially in the secondary healthcare sector, adding that if elected in the forthcoming elections, he would focus majorly on the primary healthcare sector.

He x-rayed the ARISE Agenda which according to him, is a five point economic development blueprint with 17 focal sectors, stressing that the ARISE Agenda is an acronym for Agricultural revolution, Rural development, Infrastructural maintenance, Security management, and Educational advancement.

The governorship hopeful noted that while there have been appreciable development efforts in the city centres, the rural areas need serious attention, affirming that his administration will be big on rural development.

He remarked that if the primary health centres are overhauled, with roads, power supply, market, schools, and proper security arrangement, the trend of rural-urban migration would be curtailed.

Pastor Eno who described members of the two organizations as formidable and critical stakeholders in the state, noted that his consultation with them is basically to officially inform them of his aspiration and vision for the state especially, in the health sector.

He disclosed that there is a robust and strategic health plan, especially in the areas of personnel training, retraining and welfare as well as partnership to build a medical corridor which according to him, would enhance medical tourism.

While commending the leadership of the NANNM and the NMA for their warm reception, he promised to run an inclusive government with integration of different professionals as occasions would demand.

In his response, the State Chairman of NANNM, who first played host to the campaign team, Comrade Emem David noted that the body was delighted to have the leading guber candidate consult with them, adding that Pastor Umo Eno was the first ever governorship candidate to consult the association.

He stated that the association completely aligns with the ARISE Agenda, adding that that the economic development blueprint of Pastor Eno addresses most of the needs of nurses in the state.

Comrade David who was as visibly elated as his members, further stated that they have resolved to support Pastor Eno, who, according to him, has deemed it necessary to consult and share thoughts with them, adding that the aggregate votes of nurses in the state and their family members alone could be enough for the PDP candidate to coast to victory.

On his part, the chairman of the NMA, Dr. Emem Abraham who was represented by the Vice – Dr Aniekan Utuk, lauded Pastor Eno for the recognition and prayed that God will grant him victory at the polls.

The Chairman who enumerated some of the needs of the association, appealed to Pastor Eno to remember the association when elected.

Earlier while presenting the candidate, the Director-General of campaigns, Ambassador Assam Assam SAN, described Pastor Eno as a seasoned entrepreneur who has demonstrated capacity, character, competence and pedigree in previous endeavours and urged members of NANNM as well as NMA to vote and mobilize votes for him because he is the one that can further on the peace and development trajectory of the state.