...as PDP campaign trail hits Tarka, Buruku, Gboko LGAs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

With just few weeks to the coming general elections, a large number of the kinsmen of the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, Monday dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The APC supporters who defected to the PDP at the ongoing Local Government campaign rally of the party held in Wannune, Tarka LGA renounced the APC and declared their support for the PDP ahead of the elections.

The defectors who had ealier in the day thronged the venue of the campaign rally with their brooms which were later burnt were led by Mr. Dennis Tser alias Baba Danny who was said to be a close relation of Senator Akume.

Receiving the defectors, the acting State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Isaac Mffo commended them for seeing the light assuring that they would all be carried along and treated equally with other members of the party.

Former APC senatorial candidate and Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi who also commended the defectors for running to the PDP for succour said though she contested for Senate in 2019 on the platform of the APC after defeating the then incumbent with over 50,000 votes, she had to dump the party because of its failed policies and unpatriotic leadership style.

She said, “I was a member of the APC but I decided to decamp to PDP due to the unpatriotic leadership style of the party, which does not care about the plight of the masses.

“For these reasons alone, I urge you to vote massively for PDP because it is the only political party that care about the common people of this country. You can compare the prices of goods and services including petrol now in the country and when PDP was in government to understand what I am talking about.

“In Benue state in particular, if not because we have somebody like Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP, herdsmen would have taken over the state considering the spate of attacks in our communities. So I urged you all to mobilise the people and come out en mass and vote for the PDP.”

Addressing the rally, Governor Ortom urged the people of Tarka to support and vote the the governorship candidate of the party and all PDP candidates in the state in order to guarantee their safety from marauding herdmen and also ensure their wellbeing and prosperity.

He said “PDP is the only party that will protect you. Tarka LGA shares boundary with Guma LGA and due to the activities of armed herdsmen, most of Guma people are taking refuge in Tarka, so you are aware of what I am saying. Your people have also suffered the same fate. So we must vote wisely, vote massively for PDP because it is the only party that will protect you.”

Also the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Orker Jev and his counterpart from Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam both urged the people of Tarka to vote massively for all candidates of the PDP in the coming elections stressing that the PDP remains the only political party that would ensure their safety and restore hope to the people.

The Governorship Candidate of PDP, Mr. Titus Uba commended Tarka people for their prayers while he was sick and urged them to vote for him and other PDP candidates in the state in the forth coming election for the good of the state.

The campaign trail which also hit Gboko and Buruku LGAs was welcomed by large crowd of supporters and party members.