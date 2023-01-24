…emerges 5th best CDA in Lagos

By Alao Abiodun

Akoka CDA executive members and the community at large were in a joyous mood, on Thursday, January 19th, 2023. Their joyful disposition was, however, not unexpected. It was indeed a day of joy.

The day may have come and gone but the memory of the event, and the unprecedented achievement will remain in the hearts and minds of those who attended the epoch-making event.

Clad in colourful attires, this year’s edition came with a lot of glitz and glamour. The venue was filled to capacity, as thousands, drawn from various Community Development Committees (CDCs), and Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas, gathered, expecting to be rewarded, in recognition of their efforts in furtherance of development at the grassroots.

Beaming with a face of vivacity, Akoka CDA representatives at the event led by Segun Adesanya, stood out. The charisma, elegant attire and composure of the representatives at the event, made them cynosure of all eyes.

The event, with the theme: “Strengthening Community Engagement for Inclusive Governance,” was held at the Police College in GRA, Ikeja. In a colourful-like atmosphere, it featured the attendance of 4,335 Community Development Associations (CDAs).

The 2022 Community Day Celebration organised by the Community Development Advisory Council in collaboration (LSCDAC) with the Lagos State Government, saw the emergence of Akoka CDA as one of the best CDAs in Lagos State. This enviable feat came with a prize. It was also received with great admiration, and applause. Most significantly, were the words of commendations from Hon. Kolade Alabi David.

For years, not minding detractors and their distractions, the Akoka CDA under the sterling leadership of Segun Adesanya alongside other resilient executive members have remained consistent, focused and passionate in driving development into the various communities in Akoka. Areas such as curating experiences, creating opportunities, developing skills, and building connections for various strata of people in Akoka are indeed noteworthy.

The enviable developmental strides have indeed positioned Akoka CDA to be a formidable force amongst CDAs in Lagos. Through a combination of ingenious thinking and genuine craving for development, Akoka CDA has continuously synergised with the Bariga Local Council under the astute leadership of Hon. Kolade Alabi David.

Considering the people-centric philosophy of the Kolade Alabi-administration that safeguarding the interest of the people must always be the driving force of government, Hon. Alabi gave room for cross-pollination of ideas with the leadership arm of Akoka CDA.

For Segun Adesanya, having spent a few years in the saddle, it is evidently clear that the milestones achieved in these years have confirmed that Akoka CDA has indeed reclaimed and repositioned the various areas in its reach.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s speech at the event was an opportunity to also present his well-orchestrated scorecard that x-rayed his commitment to delivery of legacy projects that would serve generations yet unborn. He emphasised that CDAs and the CDCs played a key role in assisting the government to bring key stakeholders to agreements whenever necessary, pointing out that the CDAC had metamorphosed into an indispensable tool for progress and peace.

For Segun Adesanya, providing strong leadership is a continuous business. There is an assurance that his avowed discipline and unabated commitment will move Akoka CDA to greater heights.

Alao Abiodun is a journalist, he can be reached via [email protected]