Makinde, yesterday declared that the next five years will bring about a huge transformation in the fortunes of Akinyele Local Government Area in the state.

The governor declared that his claim would come to pass because of the various landmark projects and infrastructure being put up in the area.

Makinde, who stated this while campaigning across the council, maintained that ongoing projects, such as the Inland Dry Port, the African Development Bank’s Agroprocessing Zone, the Oyo State government-initiated Ilutuntun City as well as the multifarious infrastructure projects put in place by his administration, would make Akinyele the richest local government in the state within the next five to 10 years.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor that lands will become gold in Akinyele Local Government, warning traditional rulers to avoid indiscriminate sale of lands.

The governor, who met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the First Baptist Church, Alade, Moniya; the League of Imams, Akinyele Local Government at the Central Mosque, Moniya and the traditional worshippers at the Isese Temple, Moniya, urged the religious leaders to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in National Assembly, state Assembly and governorship elections.

Speaking Akinyele Local Government Secretariat, Moniya, the governor declared that he will be ready to approve any internal reform on chieftaincy issues so far such reforms emanated from the Olubadan-in-Council.

He equally promised to review the 5 per cent allocation to traditional rulers in the state, saying that he will never work against the interest of the traditional institution.

He said: “We had a meeting like this in 2019 and I never minced words on what my government would represent then. And one thing I promised you was that I may not be right all the time, but that I will be honest all the time with the people of Oyo State.

“The major issue you have raised today is about the beaded crown. When the problem started then with Olubadan-in-Council, I said it where CCII gave me a chieftaincy title that I will always be on the side of the Olubadan, even against the sitting government then.”