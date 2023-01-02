•We’re committed to our campaign promises —Makinde, Oyebanji

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, urged Nigerians to be deliberate in making the right choice of the next President in the 2023 election.

In his message to the people of the state, Akeredolu also expressed optimism that the country will emerge stronger and better from its challenges.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, threw his weight behind the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying he is “capable of improving our democracy tremendously.”

The statement reads: “2023 is a very crucial year, especially in the life of our country. We must be deliberate in making the right choices. Our collective targets must showcase our respect for our diverse interests.

“We must reflect on the yearnings of our people and protect the interests and sentiments that have kept us as one indivisible county.

“Let us embrace reason and truth. We must be unanimous in shunning cynicism and mistrust. Our chief objective must be competence in the choice of leadership.

“Our march towards prosperity and progress must be anchored on the path of confidence and trust. We must be united in our efforts to create a better country for all and sundry.”

On the 2023 general elections, the governor said: “As the 2023 general elections approach, let us make a conscious effort to deepen our democratic gains by electing a competent candidate as the next president.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is capable of improving our democracy tremendously.

“He will provide opportunities to the great people of this nation and make the country a shining beacon of hope and stability.”

We’ve shown commitment to our people — Makinde

Also, in his New Year message, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to the people of the state, stating that the last three years and seven months have been a testament of his commitment to serving the people.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, stated that his administration was able to prove to the people that “it is possible to focus on infrastructural development while at the same time, meeting other obligations to the people.”

Governor Makinde, who expressed confidence that he would be re-elected for another term of four years on March 11, 2023, added that his administration has been able to place the state on the path of sustainable development.

“We have listened to and learnt from you, so we confidently return to you and ask for a second term. We know that on March 11, 2023, you will vote for Omituntun 2.0. We look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

We remain committed to our promises – Oyebanji

Similarly, in his New Year message, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, assured the people of the state of his commitment towards fulfilling campaign promises.

While expressing optimism that 2023 will be a year of giant lift to residents of the state, he urged political parties to maintain peace during the electioneering period.

He said: “Since I assumed duty, we have focused on our promises to you as contained in the campaign manifesto. While it is too early to reel out our achievements in the last seventy-five days, I will want to assure you that we remain committed to our promises.”