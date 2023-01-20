… congratulates Akan Udofia over victory

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A socio-political group of tthe All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, ADF, has hailed the judgement of the Appeal Court in Abuja which on Thursday upheld the nomination of Mr. Akan Udofia, as its gubernatorial candidate for the March 2023 poll.

ADF in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Uyo and signed by its Director, Media & Publicity, Mr. Joe Iniodu congratulated the gubernatorial candidate, for his victory.

The immediate past Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, and governorship aspirant of the APC in the state,Senator Ita Enang had dragged Udofia to court challenging the processes that nominated him as the authentic governorship candidate.

But the Court of Appeal Abuja on Thursday January 19, 2022 dismissed the case filed by Ita Enang.

The statement reads in part :”Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, ADF, is pleased with the outcome of the Court of Appeal in the long drawn legal battle in the APC governorship candidate which finally pronounced Obong Akan Udofia as the duly nominated candidate of APC in the forthcoming election.

“The judgement is a result of diligent prosecution and a reflection of the wisdom of the Bench which carefully studied the submissions before reaching the landmark decision that has saved majority of Akwa Ibom people from possible disenfranchisement.

“ADF commends Obong Akan Udofia and celebrates his resilience in the face of prevailing odds that could have unsettled any fly by night politician. We also congratulate Akwa Ibom APC for standing by Obong Akan Udofia to the end of the legal battle.

“We are pleased that they stood their grounds, fought doggedly with the result being the sweet victory we have at hand.



“Congratulations Obong Akan Udofia, the authentic APC governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State. Congratulations Akwa Ibom State APC.

“We call on Akwa Ibom people to see this as a golden opportunity to elect a man who would usher in a wave of prosperity that would transform the State”