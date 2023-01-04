The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has urged the police to expedite the investigation of the New Year tragedy involving a couple, their son and maid in Abeokuta.

The couple Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, who worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) respectively, were killed by yet-to-be-ascertained persons on January 1, while the bodies of their son and maid were found in Ogun river a day later.

Expressing shock over the incident, Ambassador Ajadi said it was most unfortunate, urging the police to intensify efforts to get at the root cause.

He also made a case for increased proactively on the part of security agencies using high-tech machines and intelligence to nip crimes in the bud.

Ajadi said crime prevention was more desirable as lives once lost can never be brought back.

“It is quite unfortunate what has just happened and we can only pray for the repose of the soul of the dead.

“It again confirms what I have been saying concerning better equipping and better conditions of service for the police,” Ajadi said.

According to him, the installation of highly sensory anti-crime gadgets at strategic places in the state had become an inevitability for the security of lives and property while efforts are also made to improve the working conditions of those in the security apparatus of the state.

“The first priority of any government is the protection of lives and property of citizens and no amount is too much to ensure that this is done.

“It is for this reason that we have been advocating a people-friendly government, one which goes all out to protect and preserve them.

“It is also why the NNPP has made case for the strategic integration of Amotekun and other pan-Yoruba security outfits in the security agenda of the government to ensure more effective policing,” Ajadi said.

According to him, much of the crime in society are associated with poverty which could effectively be tackled by better government policies that take people out of poverty.

“But above all, let us be one another’s keeper in the state, being true sons and daughters of Ogun. And in this year, let us pray to God to cleanse our land, and protect all sons and daughters of Ogun,” Ajadi prayed