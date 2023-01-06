…says from May 29 meat transportation violators to face sanctions

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS health of consumers remain paramount, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Friday, handed over 11 meat cooling vans to Butchers and Meat Sellers Association. This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, in an address at the National Stakeholders Workshop on Meat Hygiene/Distribution of Refrigerated Meat Vans to Butchers and Meat Sellers Association in Abuja. Abubakar maintained that the Federal Government remain unwavering to revamp the meat haulage system in Nigeria by flagging-off distribution of refrigerated Meat Vans to Butchers and Meat Seller’s Association to commence the process of modernized meat haulage system in their respective States.



He expressed optimism that the Ministry is resolute to ensure that issues on meat haulage across the country as far as safety of the food consumed in Nigeria. He also said the Ministry is serious to change the narrative on limitation of Nigeria’s full participation in trade of most agricultural commodities outside the shores of the country with this move. He added that unhealthy meat haulage from one location to another including the abattoirs in the country overtime has failed to meet global best practices that guarantee safety for transporters, carcass and the consumers.

He said: “We unveil 11 Refrigerated Meat Vans and hand over to the Butchers and Meat Sellers Association according to best global practices. “The Ministry in collaboration with financial institutions and private investors are expected that each State of the Federation would start with at least five refrigerated meat vans including the one that was donated free from the Federal Government through the Ministry.” However, the Minister warned butchers and meat sellers association on facing sanctions if they violate meat transportation regulations. “From May 29, 2023, anyone caught transporting meat in contravention of the modern meat haulage protocols, would be left with no option than to have his/her carcasses impounded”, he said. Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, represented by the Director, Veterinary & Pest Control Services, Dr Maimuna Habib, said meat hygiene was an important aspect of food safety that should not be handled with kid gloves, nothing that it was in recognition of the perishable nature of meat and meat offal that necessitated the need to improve on the operation of meat processing.



Habib pointed out that apart from the need to sanitize and bring meat haulage system in international standard ,the operation had the potential to create sustainable jobs to youths in Nigeria, adding that it was worthy of note that ,few states and investors had already keyed into the roadmap that guaranteed delivery of safe and qualitative meat to consumers. She, however, noted that the Ministry had contributed to the drafting of the National Food Safety and Quality Bill that had passed third reading at the National Assembly. In his remarks, the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma commended the Hon. Minister for the laudable initiative and called for an urgent need to train Butchers and Meat sellers Association. In attendance were the representatives of Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria, ARCN, Directors of Veterinary Services, President, National Butchers Union of Nigeria, FAO Nigeria, CEO ABIS Farms, CEO Blue Blood Veterinary Services, amongst others.