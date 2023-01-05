.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced the International Conference Centre ICC, Abuja as Collation Centre for the presidential election, which holds next month.

This was part of the decisions taken at the Commission’s regular weekly meeting which was held on Thursday in Abuja and deliberated on several issues, including the venue for the National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 General Election.

“As general elections approach, the Commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of Presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise”, said INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

Accordingly, the Commission has established two committees, the first being the Collation Secretariat, where Presidential results from the States will be collated.

“This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the Presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him”, Okoye stated.

The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.

The Committee is chaired by National Commissioner Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu. Members include some national Commissioners like Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru and Barr. Festus Okoye. Others are Director, Electoral Operations, Director, ICT, Director, Planning and Monitoring, Director, Security, Director, Election and Party Monitoring and Director, International Cooperation and Protocol.

Others are Director, Research, Director, Health Services, Director, Estate, Works and Transport, Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman, Special Adviser to the Chairman, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman and Director, Commission Secretariat who would serve as Secretary.

“The Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who charged it to commence work in earnest and to discharge its responsibilities diligently”, Okoye added.