By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred again on Tuesday, when a full-loaded container-laden truck, crushed mini commercial tricycles, popularly called “Marwa” around Ikotun, Alimosho area of Lagos State, killing two in the process.

Recall that this came barely 48 hours when a similar accident happened, precisely last Sunday afternoon, at the Ojuelegba flyover, Surulere area of the state, which left nine passengers dead and one survivor after a container-laden truck fell on their mini commercial bus, popularly called “Korope”.

Meanwhile, in the latest accident, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, who were the first emergency responders, however, rescued four passengers from the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident which occurred around 12:30 pm, involved a full-loaded container-laden truck, with registration number, JJJ 125, and four Marwa, tricycles, with registration nos: LSD 83 QM, AKD 690 QK, and AKL 87 QF.

The driver of one of the tricycles with one passenger reportedly died on the spot.

According to report, those four rescued victims by LASTMA personnel included two pregnant women and two children.

LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, who confirmed the casualties, added that LASTMA personnel immediately handed over those rescued victims to policemen from Ikotun Police Station who took them to General Hospital for treatment.

According to Oreagba, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the full-loaded container truck had a brake failure and crushed three tricycles by a valley around synagogue when going towards Ikotun.”

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, were said to have subsequently, removed the tanker as well as the carcasses of the crushed tricycles to Ikotun Police Station

Other emergency responders including the Nigerian Policemen from Ikotun Police Station were at the scene of the accident.

Oreagba, however, warned tanker owners and drivers to always ensure that their trucks are properly checked and in good condition before embarking on any journey to prevent avoidable road accident