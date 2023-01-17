…NPTF ES happy with progress of work under 2021 intervention programmes

Soni Daniel, Abuja

There Nigeria Police Radio in Abuja can now compete favourably with any radio station in the country after the injection of N190 million into its upgrade by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the Head of the radio station, Andrew Anaimaka, has boasted.

Anaimaka made the boast while conducting the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Abdullahi Bala Sokoto round the facilities of the station in Dei-Dei Abuja and other projects undertaken by the fund in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of the NPTF and his management team on Monday began the inspection of some of its projects executed under the Fund’s 2021 intervention programme with a visit to the projects within the FCT including the renovation of 14 blocks of flats for policemen at the Rank and File Quarters in the Brick City Police Barracks, the Nigeria Police Radio station and the Nigeria Police Force ultra-modern Warehouse in Dei-Dei.

While responding to questions from newsmen, the Executive Secretary, Sokoto explained that the projects are among over one 100 ongoing and completed projects embarked upon by the Trust Fund under his leadership.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the the standard of work done at the blocks of flats for Rank and File Quarters in Kubwa and warned the contractors handling the project to immediately revisit the project and keep to agreed standards or be ready for the consequences of substandard work.

At the Police Radio Station, the Executive Secretary directed the contractor handling the upgrade to liaise with the Federal Fire Service to install appropriate firefighting facilities while the project is being undertaken to prevent any fire threat to the station and its workers.

The Executive Secretary commended the other contractors who handled the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Radio and the NPF Warehouse for a job well done, especially for prompt completing and delivering the projects on schedule.

He also revealed that the warehouse rehabilitation project was executed with a little over N270 million, while the radio upgrade gulped over N190 million.