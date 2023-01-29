By Ayo Onikoyi

Waves-making Juju gospel-tungba singer, Dotun Ogunlabi popularly known as Dotun Future is set to embark on his much anticipated US Tour billed to cover at least 13 States in the United States of America, including Maryland, Atlanta, New York, Houston, Chicago, and a host of others.

According to the promoter, a US-based music promotion company, Sammek Entertainment, owned by Samuel Ekundayo, Dotun’s music has really gained a lot of grounds on the international scene and after having successful tours in the UK, South Africa and a few other places it was just needful to bring him to an American audience with a mix of Nigerians in the diaspora and the American citizens as well.

After five successfully released albums which includes Alanu Mi, Give Thanks, Tributes to my mother, Baba ta le ran and Appreciation, Nigeria’s finest Tungba artiste, Dotun Future has proven himself to be a master of his musical artistry. His albums have hit hundreds of thousands of plays and views collectively, further solidifying his popularity among fans, home and abroad. With a new album coming up this year, Dotun is set to thrill his fans once more with melodious tunes and purely entertaining renditions.

Speaking about his much anticipated tour, Dotun noted that, “This is a big opportunity for me to meet my fans in the US. I promise to showcase my talent and thrill my fans with an unforgettable experience. I also thank my promoter for making the USA tour a reality.”

With numerous awards and recognition under his belt from Prestigious platforms such as African Traditional Music Festival, City People, Global Excellence, Vicky Entertainment, Dotun Future is ready to play on the biggest stages of the world.