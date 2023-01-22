….dedicates award to God, Isuikwuato-Umunneochi Constituency

….adopts group for mentorship

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE House member representing Isuikwator-Imunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Sunday, received another outstanding award as the ‘Most Influential and Successful Public Office Holder’ in her Local Government Area, Umunneochi.

The award came just few days after Onyejeocha alongside other prominent Nigerians, was conferred with a prestigious Forbes Award and less than four months after she received the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) conferred on her by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The award which was conferred on the lawmaker by a group under the aegis of Face of Umunneochi, was presented to her during her ward to ward campaign rally by Ms. Okoraofor Confidence who spoke on behalf of the group.

The group, according to Confidence, considered her for the award in recognition of the role she has played in advancing the course of genuine representative and political developments in Abia State.

She said: “We are proud to present to you this award as the most influential and successful politician in Umunneochi.

“We want to thank you for the good work you have done for your people and the ones you are still doing.”

Receiving the award, the federal lawmaker appreciated and thanked the group for considering her worthy of recognition while she commended members of the group for being truthful and standing up to toe the path of righteousness.

She said: “I thank you for the award, especially at the time when people are using blackmail to shelve truth.

“Thank you for your commitment and resilience. I must say it here today that I am proud of what you are doing and for that reason.”

Meanwhile, she (Onyejeocha) surprised the group by adopting the members for mentorship and being their mentor in order to boost their capacity and to emerge great leaders the constituency will produce in the future, as she said, “I adopt members of this group as my mentees.”

She also dedicated the award to God and the entire people of her constituency, “On behalf of my family, I dedicate this award to God and to the people of this constituency. Thank you.”

The lawmaker, who visited four wards in her constituency, yesterday, to remind the electorate of the need to vote for the right candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is expected to receive another award while she continues with her campaign tour.

Meanwhile, during her interface with her supporters yesterday, Onyejeocha reiterated her commitments towards delivering on her campaign promises, just as she appealed to them that the February 25 general elections should not be about her alone but about the future of Abia State.