King David the Great was spotted in the studio with GRAMMY Award rapper Jadakiss, a member of the legendary group The Lox and a Roc Nation artist owned by Shawn Carter, also known as JAY Z, King David the Great, owner of RTMG Royalty Timeless Music Group, is known for a string of collaborations due to be released shortly.

David Agboola, aka King David the Great, who has been on putting the final touches to his upcoming EP, talks about connecting all his music with all walks of life, from Hip-Hop to Dancehall to Pop to Reggae and R&B, King David the Great, who is no stranger to the music industry. The Afrobeats star says, “Afrobeats is the new pop,” and it will get bigger and bigger as long as it’s done properly, as we can see the success of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Davido, Rema, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, etc. that it is getting better, following the success of the “Archives” EP, which is currently streaming across all platforms.”

King David the Great is scheduled to release his new EP soon. It is untitled, but it will see the light of day in March 2023,” says King David the Great.