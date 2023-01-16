Nigerian singer and music producer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as “Burna Boy”, has won the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) artiste of the year 2022.

Burna boy, who was absent during the award presentation in Dakar, Senegal, also won the award for the album of the year 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 8th AFRIMA, tagged the ‘Teranga’ edition, had lots of Nigerian artistes win several categories of the award.

David Adeleke, known as “Davido”, won the best artiste duo or group in African Electro; the best male artiste in African inspirational music and artiste with the best African collaborations.

While Adekunle Gold got the best artiste duo or group in African pop, Wizkid emerged winner of the best male artiste in West Africa.

Also, Ismael Lo from Senegal won the AFRIMA legend award, Brazil’s Anitta got the best global act award while the best soundtrack in movies, series and documentaries went to Tems.

Azaya from Guinea emerged the best artiste, duo or group in African traditional music and Cavemen featuring Made Kuti from Nigeria got the award as the best African duo, group or band.

For the best male artiste in Northern Africa, ALA from Tunisia emerged winner while Gutu Abera from Ethiopia won the best artiste duo or group in African Jazz.

Morocco musician, Faouzia, bagged the best female artiste in Northern Africa and Best African act in diaspora (female category).

Also, Fally Ipupa won the best male artiste in central Africa while Teddy Afro from Ethiopia became the best artiste duo and group in African raggae, ragga and dancehall music.

NAN reports that African artistes including PSquare, Fave, Black O, Black Sheriff and Diere, among others entertained their fans with energising performances.