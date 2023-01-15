President Muhammadu Buhari laying Wreath in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes on the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Arcade Abuja on Sunday (15/1/23)

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), on Sunday, joined, President Muhammadu Buhari to lay a wreath at the National Arcade Abuja to mark the grand finale of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations

The ceremony was very solemn and a highly regimental event held by the Nigerian Armed Forces to honour the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the line of duty serving the nation.

The Defence Minister later performed the symbolic laying of the wreath at the feet of the unknown Soldier alongside his counterpart, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Musa Bello.

Among others who joined the wreath-laying ceremony were Vice President Yemi Osibajo, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of the Federation, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the IGP

President Buhari later signed the remembrance day register and release the pigeons which signifies peace in the nation