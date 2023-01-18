.

…sets up Peace and Reconciliation Committee

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government yesterday noted that the statements made by the suspects responsible for the crisis that broke out last December 2022, in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, did not indict the duo of the All Progressive Congress, APC House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Barr. Eni Uduma Chima and the APC State Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha of any complicity in the incident.

Recall that the incident that occurred in Afikpo South LGA led to loss of lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Old Government House, Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji added that the report of the Police revealed that some culprits had been apprehended and would soon be charged to Court.

He said: “Exco received a briefing on the police interim report on the ugly incident that happened in Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area and the Governor’s directive on those involved in the unfortunate mayhem that led to the loss of lives.

“Exco however noted the fact that the statements from the suspects did not indict the duo of Hon. Barr. Eni Uduma Chima and Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha of any complicity in the needless attack. EXCO directed that a Peace and Reconciliation Committee be set up in the conflict area, made up of the following persons:

“Sen. Sonny Ogbuoji, Chairman, Hon Nkama Nkama Ude, Secretary, Dr. (Amb.) Michael Okoro, Member, Prince Etta Uka, Member, Engr. Kalu Ama Mba, Member, John Igwe, Member, Prof. Ibiam Ekpe, Member

Engr. Hon. Ufere Okoroafor, Member and Ama Kalu Ikwor, Member.”

According to him, the terms of reference governing the Committee include: “To resolve the conflicts between brothers and sisters of Ekolli Edda and institute a permanent spirit of forgiveness and peace among the people of Ekolli Edda, make recommendation to Government on the way forward for peace and love among brothers and sisters of Ekolli Edda.”

The Committee held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, 17th January, 2023 at Sen. Sonny Ogbuoji’s residence, Ebuwana Edda in Afikpo South LGA.

On Ebonyi State International Airport Staff Recruitment exercise, the Commissioner said: “EXCO received a progress report on the recruitment exercise at the State International Airport, Onueke.

“Exco noted the reasons for the delay in the release of the list of applicants that were successful in the recent recruitment exercise by the State Civil Service Commission, and directed that action should be expedited to ensure that the successful candidates were shortlisted on time to enable them go for training which is a condition precedent for the take-off of the Airport.”