Fatai-Akinderu, Commissioner for Housing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai has charged staff in the ministry to be more dedicated and diligent in discharging their duties in order to speedily achieve the goals of the greater Lagos dream in the housing sector.

Akinderu-Fatai gave the charge during the End of year/New Year get-together party, organized for members of staff by the ministry recently at Alausa, Ikeja.

He noted that the event was borne out of the need to acknowledge the contribution of the staff to the achievements of the State Government in the sector.

“All that was attained was as a result of team effort,” he noted.

Akinderu-Fatai, praised God for mercy despite the turbulence and hazards of year 2022, saying, “God in His infinite mercy granted us the grace to witness a new year.”

While commending the members of staff, Akinderu-Fatai expressed gratitude to all staff for being supportive all through the year in ensuring that the vision of the state becomes a reality in the Housing sector through the completion of various Housing Estate projects embarked upon by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

He however, stressed that there was a need for the Housing Team to rejig their efforts and be more steadfast than before adding that, “current challenges in the housing sector require deeper thinking and harder work.”

The commissioner, therefore, urged all public servants in Lagos State to see it as a duty to go out en-mass to exercise their civic right to vote in the coming General Elections “so we can all continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy in Lagos State as a new Lagos is rising,” he added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Kamar Olowoshago, appreciated the staff for their unflinching support and in ensuring that his task was made easy and responsibilities achievable.

He stressed that the improvement of workers welfare is one of the strategic moves by the State Government led by Govermor Sanwo-Olu.

“The Lagos State government is intentional about improving the lots of its worker and will leave no stone unturned in promoting their well-being,” he said.

Olowoshago also reiterated the need for civil servants to reciprocate the kind gesture of Mr. Governor by redoubling their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Olowoshago advised all staff in the ministry in particular to continue to be more proactive in the attainment of the goals of the THEMES agenda of the State Government, noting that the year 2023 will no doubt be a progressive year for workers across the state.