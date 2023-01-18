Director Engineering Services, Engr. Rabiu Olaniyan , Director Architectural and Building Services, Arch. Yekeen Bodunrin Oki and Permanent Secretary, Housing Lagos State, Mr Kamar Olowoshago at the inspection tour of Ikota Millennium Estate, Mobil road, Ikota, Lagos, on Wednesday.

.Warns residents against unapproved alteration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has expressed its determination to deliver homes that are safe and fit for habitation to residents, particularly, in collaboration with the private sector.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Lagos State, Mr Kamar Olowoshago, stressed this on Wednesday when he led the management team to inspect the Joint Venture Housing Schemes with partners at Abraham Adesanya Estate and others, at Lekki and Ajah axis, Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied by the Management of the Ministry and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Ayodeji Amodu.

Olowoshago, during the inspection, expressed concerns over the non-compliance of Joint Venture partners with the terms of the agreement including contract life span, the scope of work and structural and safety guidelines.

According to him, “Sadly, many partners are elongating the construction period thereby worsening the housing deficit in the state.

“This is disappointing as the state government is desirous of releasing these homes to the people within the shortest possible period.”

He noted that some partners were not following standard safety guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Housing while others went beyond their scope in changing designs or increasing the number of homes without recourse to the ministry.

Olowoshago, therefore, warned that all issues bordering on non-compliance, infractions and breach of terms of the agreement would result in consequences for the erring partners.

At Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah,

He observed various contraventions by residents particularly, in the alteration of homes without due approval from the Ministry of Housing.

“These have compromised the safety standard of the homes and altered the original prototypes of the Estate,” Olowoshago lamented.

He stressed that in solving housing deficit issues in the state, the state government would not overlook pertinent issues such as the safety of buildings and town planning requirements geared towards making Lagos State a model mega city and 21st Century Economy.

Olowoshago promised that all the anomalies by both partners and residents would be analysed and resolved in the best way possible, noting that all stakeholders should do their best to justify the huge confidence reposed in them by the state government and support its various initiatives in solving the accommodation challenges in the state.

Responding, the Chairman of Abraham Adesanya Residents Association, Mrs Bolanle Bodede, while commending the commitment of the state government to the well-being of residents, appealed for promptness in addressing the issues of further degradation of the estate.