Akinwumi Adesina

•Says policy uncertainty, rising insecurity weaken growth prospects

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

TheAfrican Development Bank, AfDB yesterday projected that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, which indicates the economic growth rate, will inch up to 3.1 percent in 2023, saying uncertainty about policy continuity after the election and rising insecurity will weaken the nation’s growth prospect during the year.

The Bank has estimated that the growth rate will decline to 3.0 percent in 2022 from 3.6 percent in 2021. Nigeria’s official GDP for 2022 is yet to be announced.

While the Bank’s projection is 0.65 percentage point lower than the 3.75 percent projected by the Federal Government, it is 0.2 percentage point higher than the World Bank’s projection of 2.9 percent for the country. It is also 0.1 percentage point higher than the International Monetary Fund’s, IMF, 3.0 percent projection.

However, the AfDB projected that Nigeria’s GDP will rebound to 3.3 per cent in 2024.

Making these projections in its Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance And Outlook, January 2023, released yesterday, the AfDB said: “In Nigeria, the region’s largest economy, growth is estimated to have declined to 3.0 percent in 2022 from 3.6 percent in 2021, but still above the country’s population growth rate of about 2.4 percent.

“Nigeria has, however, suffered from a protracted decline in oil production due to technical inefficiencies arising from ageing infrastructure and theft, limiting the gains from high international oil prices. It is also experiencing deep macroeconomic imbalances, underpinned by a costly subsidy on fuel, near 20-year high inflation, and foreign exchange shortages that fuelled rapid depreciation of the national currency, further eroding citizen’s purchasing power.

“Uncertainty about policy continuity in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, coupled with rising insecurity, has dampened investor confidence, which in turn has constrained investment, further weakening the country’s growth prospects.

“Against these headwinds, real GDP growth is projected to remain tepid at 3.1 percent in 2023 before slowly picking up to 3.3 percent later.”

Furthermore, the AfDB projected higher economic growth rates of 4.0 per cent and 4.1 per cent for Africa and the West African Region respectively in 2023.