…calls on LG authorities on stringent enforcement of safety laws

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Wednesday, mourned 20 Kebbi rice farmers killed in a boat mishap on Tuesday night in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where they sympathized with the families of the victims including the survivors.

The statement reads in part, “AFAN wishes to condole the families of the rice farmers who lost their lives in the accident and caution the rescued ones to desist from using rickety boats as already warned by the LGA authorities.”

Meanwhile, AFAN encouraged farmers in the area not to be deterred by the unfortunate incident rather should be goon with their agricultural activities as Nigerians depend on them for food.

“The incident though very grave should not discourage our farmers from working assiduously to feed our ever increasing population.

However, the apex farmers’ body called on Local Government Authorities to stringently enforce transport safety regulations on land and water means of movement of good and persons.

“We also implore the LGA to enforce the relevant laws to prevent people from using unserviceable boats to carry our farmers to and from their farms”, the statement added.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of Koko/Besse Local Government Council, Yahaya Bello, said the accident occurred on Tuesday night when a rickety boat carried more than 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverine community in the area.

According to Bello, 80 of the boat passengers had been rescued, while 10 were found dead and others still missing.

He assured that the rescue operation was still ongoing with a view to saving those still missing.

He added that, “Almost all the passengers are youths; small boys and girls. We have found four female and six male corpses.”