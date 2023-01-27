Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osogbo, Osun state capital protested against the verdict sacking Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The protesters bearing placards with inscription such as, “Osun citizens rejects Oyetola”, “On Imole Mandate We Stand”, “Imole has Come to Stay”, “Tribunal Panel Is Not Fair On Today’s Judgement” among others.

They barricaded the Olaiya flayover for about 30 minutes obstructing vehicular movements at the busy junction.

The protesters mainly from Osogbo local government were seen walking from Asubiaro area of the state capital singing solidarity songs and terminated their protest at the flyover.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke has appealed to his supporters to remain calm, saying he has appealed the judgement, assuring them that the injustice will be redress at the Appeal Court.

“As you can see the dissenting judgement has held that there was no over voting against the position of the majority of judgement. You can be rest assured that we will defend our mandate”, he said.