—As President pledges support for Osun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday said that he was a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari which he said paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

The governor stated this when he paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for ensuring that the governorship election in Osun State was free, fair and credible without any external influence and manipulations.

This is as President Buhari has promised to consider the requests for assistance made by the new governor.

Senator Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said he had come to appreciate the President for providing a level playing field in the election that was held in July last year.

He said: “I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

“I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.”

The Governor said free and fair elections would be one of the greatest legacies President Buhari would bequeath to the country, as the development was already being applauded at home and abroad.

He gave his priorities in the State as the development of agriculture, education, and investment drive.

Among the requests Gov Adeleke made were; support for infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other Federal facilities in Osun State.