By Shina Abubakar

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of harbouring thugs and being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

The APC, in a statement by its Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleged that the PDP-led administration has emboldened thugs since it ascended to power in November 2022, and has encouraged rising insecurity in the state.

However, the Media Assistant to the Governor, Oladele Bamiji berated the opposition party, saying its successive administration nurtured political thugs and gave them state backing.

The APC said: “Governor Adeleke scored zero in the statutory duty of the protection of lives and property of the people irrespective of their political leanings since he came on board. It is disturbing and worrisome that information abounds that the Ede country home of the Adelekes has become a haven for the political thugs who have been operating unhindered across the state.

“The Governor must understand that his use of thugs to oppress, suppress and subjugate the opposition would be counter-productive as history has shown that it is the same thugs that would sooner than later consume their paymaster.”

But in a swift reaction, the governor’s aide, Bamiji said: “The state government is not unaware of the enormity of potential security challenge posed by remnants of armed groups instituted and nurtured by the past administration in the state, especially towards the July 16, 2022, governorship election, which encouraged arms proliferation across the state.

“These armed groups, who began and got emboldened with their formal recognition by the past APC administration as State Boys and got polarized in the course of frictions within the defeated government and the party, are a mere offshoot of that reckless government which the present administration is already collaborating with security operatives to get them disarmed and demobilised from such act within the ambit of the law and for the good of all and sundry.”