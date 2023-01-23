The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of hoarding permanent voter’s cards, PVCs, with the intent to favour a particular party at the polls.

ADC said it was a deliberate strategy to disenfranchise some voters; the only explanation for the inability to get PVCs despite the Commission’s promises and show of force.

ADC made its position on the PVC debacle known in a statement by Mabel Oboh, the National Diversity and Inclusion Director, and the National Representative of the party in Lagos Campaign Council.

Read Also: Tinubu won’t win enough states in North, South-West, says Dele Momodu

According to the party, “in Lagos for instance, non-indigenes are greatly affected by this deliberate act of disenfranchisement, based on feedback from our supporters.”

ADC noted that, “It is becoming more evident that INEC is not prepared to conduct a free and fair election come February, as a good number of registered voters have not been able to collect their PVCs.

“This is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise willing, but already fed up Nigerians from voting across the country.

“INEC had enough time to prepare for elections but it has shown itself to be partisan by denying people in the stronghold of the opposition their PVCs.

“We consider this action as rigging before elections. This perpetual act should not be condoned by Nigerians

“ADC also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure all eligible voters collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

“Our democratic systems and processes must be respected for the betterment of all, especially now that the country needs good leadership

“As a third-force political party, ADC has worked very hard to ensure that we win a lot of seats and we are not going to fold our arms and watch our hard work go up in flames.

“We are also advising all those that have not got their voter’scard to continue to raise alarm.

“This time around, the people should not allow their mandate to be stolen from them.

“Nigerians are tired, we must move our nation forward and no institution or person has the right to tamper with our democracy.”

Oboh added that “I have been to my local government and INEC PVC collection centre, as advised by the Commission over six times.

“Yet, they have not been able to provide my PVC. The officials have also not been able to come up with any tangible reasons why my PVC and that of others are missing.

“Moreso, there are other disenfranchised registered voters across the country. As noted, this is affecting more non-indigenes.”