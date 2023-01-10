Banky W

Bankole Wellington, actor-turned-politician and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 election Eti-Osa federal constituency in the National Assembly said activism and advocacy are enough to fix the challenges confronting Nigeria and its political system.

Wellington made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

According to Wellington, changing the narrative is more effective when one is in the system.

He stated that his passion for service is fueling his ambition to represent, adding that while activism and advocacy are great, they are inadequate.

He said, “So, we have to get into the system to be able to fix it from within,” he said. “That is really what inspired me some years ago to start changing my focus.”

Wellington added that his wealth of experience in advocacy and entrepreneurial skills are great foundations to power his sojourn into politics.

“I strongly believe that the problems in Nigeria are from the top down but a lot of the solutions are from the bottom up.

“So, we need to start focusing on the different levels – getting people into government at different levels – and being the change that we want to see from within. So, that is what informed my journey into politics,” he added.

‘I’ll lead reform initiatives in education, health’

Meanwhile, Wellington has promised to lead reform initiatives in education and health if he is elected, adding that being a member of the National Assembly will give him a better platform to do so.

He said, “As a people, we chase innovations pretty well but we need reforms. And reform can only happen when you put reform-minded people at the table of policymaking and government,” Banky W maintained.

“The people of Eti-Osa are standing with us,” he continued, arguing that “what we represent is a chance for Eti-Osa to have transparent, accountable, and empathetic representation and that is what we bring to the table. I am very confident (of winning),” he added.