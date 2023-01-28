.

Professor Christopher Imumolen has just caused a major upset in defeating 13 out of the 18 top candidates vying for the office of Nigeria’s president in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 25, 2023, in an independent poll conducted on Friday.

The feat is all the more remarkable considering the fact that seasoned politician and former Kano State governor, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso is one of the co-aspirants he just dusted.

Professor Imumolen, before now had often been overlooked when it came to the candidates who had the wherewithal to upset the odds and make an impact in next month’s presidential elections because of his relative newness on the country’s political scene.

But results of Friday’s “Nigeria Decides” polls is bound to change that perspective as he is now sure to be taken seriously even by the most cynical of political watchers.

The country’s youngest presidential candidate has often sold his message of emancipation of the Nigerian people, exhibiting a passion yet unmatched in the annals of politicking and political campaigns in the country.

The polls which convincingly helped him to 4th place, garnering a princely 2,706 votes to beat Kwankwaso (who polled 2,670 votes) to 5th place may be an indication that his gospel of freedom from inept, corrupt-laden leadership is now being fully imbibed by Nigerians who are desperate to make a change, using the power of the ballot come this February.

The youthful academic and philanthropist has often said he was very much in the frame to change the age-long stereotypes of an entrenched culture where only past-their-prime, geriatric politicians believed they, only, had the monopoly to the corridors of power in the country.

“The 2023 general elections is sure going to be a watershed in our history as a country as the status quo will be shattered.

“Nigerians should brace up for the unexpected because the old system of doing things shall give way for the new,” he had often said.

Before now, only 4 candidates — Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) were considered the frontline candidates.

But results of Friday’s polls has drastically changed that perception as Professor Imumolen now becomes the 4th most popular candidate, going to next month’s presidential elections, according to what “Nigeria Decides” just said.