By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has visited the grieving families of his supporters who died on Saturday shortly after a zonal rally of the Party held at the Pankshin local government area of the State.

The deceased were from some communities in the Ampang District of the Mangu local government area where the candidate hails from.

Barr. Mutfwang who betrayed emotions during the visits noted it was a difficult and traumatic time for him as the deceased were his younger ones from his community.

According to James Mannok of the Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, “Mutfwang was accompanied by his running mate Josephine Piyo, campaign DG Letep Dabang, member representing Mangu South State Constituency, Bala Fwangje, PDP National ex-officio member Olivia Dazyam, Campaign Council Central Zone Coordinator Ephraim Usman, an elder of the party Chief Simon Tangni, former governorship aspirant Irmiya Sarpiya, Directors and officials from the Campaign council, party stakeholders and supporters.”

He added, “It was a day of pain and emotions for the Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial Candidate Barr Caleb Mutfwang as he paid condolence visits to the families of those who lost their loved ones in a truck accident while returning from the party’s central zone rally in Pankshin last Saturday. While at Ampang in Mangu Local Government Area, the governorship candidate visited each of the 13 families that had casualties in the accident.

“At the palace of the District Head of Ampang, Mishkaham Pius Mutla, Mutfwang could not hold back his emotion while commiserating with the Mishkaham. He noted it was a difficult and traumatic time for him as the deceased were his younger ones from his community. He regretted that despite all the prayers and necessary safety measures taken, the devil struck through the accident. While submitting to the Almighty, he prayed for God’s strength for the families and communities.”

Responding, the District Head, Mishkaham Pius Mutla appreciated Mutfwang for the visit as he said, “No one can question God.”

The families of the 13 deceased are located in Ampang, Danggu, Jerep, Perka, and Pishik. And as Mutfwang went to each of the families, he prayed for God’s comfort upon them. The various family representatives appreciated the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the visit and some of the families in their responses comforted Barr. Mutfwang and encouraged him to also remain strong while praying for his victory in the forthcoming elections.

In a related development, Barr. Mutfwang and former governor Jonah Jang led a delegation of PDP chieftains on a condolence visit to the family of the former State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Damishi Sango to condole with him over the loss of his wife.

Mutfwang described Mrs. Sango as “a warm and friendly woman,” while Senator Jang who was accompanied by his wife Ngo Talatu said Mrs. Sango was “a humble and virtuous woman.”

Responding, Hon Sango said his wife was an evangelist in the family and appreciated the show of love to his family by the PDP delegation.