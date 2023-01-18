.

—As deceased wife demands N2bn compensation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Muslim Community of Gwarimpa estate, Abuja, yesterday said it has waded into the case between, Balkisu Kabiru Baba, wife of a truck driver that was allegedly killed by a police officer by filing fundamental rights action to ensure that there is justice and fairness in the matter.

Mrs Balkisu Baba had dragged the Nigerian Police to the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja over the alleged gruesome murder of her husband, Mallam Kabiru Babai by a police officer in Osun State.

The widow in the case is demanding two billion naira compensation for the family.

But the Muslim Community residing in the Gwarimpa estate said it decided to pursue the case by filing a fundamental human rights case between Balkisu Kabiru Babai against the Police Service Commission and four others for justice and fairness.

The group, in a suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1292/22 before Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, alleged that Malam Babai was gruesomely murdered by Sergeant Moses Samuel of the Osun State Police Command on the 3rd of December, 2021 at about 5pm prompt.

The community is praying to the court for the following: “a declaration that the killing of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband on the 3 day of December 2021 at Ota-Efun Osogbo, Osun State by the 4th Respondent (Sergeant Moses Samuel) agent of the 1″, 2” 3d Respondents is unlawful and constitute an infringement of the fundamental right to life of Mallam Kabiru Babai as guaranteed by section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights.

That “An Order enforcing the fundamental right of life of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband as provided in section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights.

“An Order mandating the 1st, 2nd 3rd and 5th Respondents to immediately commence the prosecution of 4th Respondent for the gruesome murder of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband contrary to the provisions of section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights.

That “the sum of N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) only against the Respondents being fair and reasonable compensation and exemplary damages for the unjustifiable and unlawful killing of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband and loss of affection, companionship, psychological trauma suffered by the Applicant and her children.

“And for such further order(s) as the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstance.”

The deceased, until his death was a truck driver, Imam, philanthropist and breadwinner of his nuclear family.

According to the report, their truck was said to have developed mechanical fault around Ota Efun, Osogbo, Osun State, while he was under the truck to fix it, but he had an argument with some officers that arrived at the place which resulted in a gunshot that killed him.

The report was that “suddenly some Police Officers arrived in the minibus (Korope) and started an argument with the driver. While trying to explain the reason why the car is on the road, one of the Police officers shot the co-driver, Harisu Musa in his hand.

“That on hearing the gunshot, Mallam Kabiru Babai who was under the truck came out and asked why the driver was shot.

“Immediately, an unidentified officer hit Mallam Kabiru Babai with a shovel and kicked him severally, and one of the trigger-happy officers (now identified as Sergeant Moses Samuel) hit Mallam Kabiru Babai with the butt of his gun and shot Mallam Kabiru on the left side of his chest, the bullet penetrated the heart and he died on the spot.

“The officers started running but the people around caught one of them and he was later taken to the police command together with the body of Mallam Kabiru Babal.

The body of Mallam kabir Babai was later taken from the Osun police command to the morgue at Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State before he was later taken to Bauchi State for burial.

The incidence which occurred in December 2022 was widely reported by several newspapers in December 2021.

The group alleged that “the police Indicted Sergeant Moses Samuel for the murder but the officer was not prosecuted till date, and no support was offered by the Nigerian police to the family of Late Mallam Kabiru Babai.”