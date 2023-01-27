By Esther Onyegbula

Following inundated requests for clarification on the status of the Lagos State Police Command, the spokesperson of the command has said that Abiodun Alabi is still the state commissioner of police.

The command made the clarification on Friday via a press statement signed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State Command.

According to the statement, “We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi. For the avoidance of doubt, no Commissioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State.”

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.”

“It is hoped that this clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the Command which has resulted in needless distraction and waste of valuable time.”

“The Lagos State Police Command will keep residents and the good people of Lagos

State updated whenever the need arises.”