By Steve Oko

Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Onyekwere Akym Uche (OAU), has declared that his emergence as Governor would mark the end of “a sad era where Abia workers would have to go on strike or embark on street protest to get paid”.

Onyekwere who made the declaration in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia, decried the plights of Abia workers following months of unpaid wages.

He particularly expressed deep concern over the on-going indefinite strike declared by doctors in the state following the 25-month salary arrears owed doctors at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba, ABSUTH; and 13 months owed their counterparts at the Health Management Board, HMB.

He urged the State Government to quickly do the needful to avoid the situation degenerating into crisis situation considering the importance of the health sector.

” No responsible Government toys with the health sector”, he fumed, adding that “abroad people get paid weekly; it’s crazy to hear a worker is owed for two years, I mean this is evil”.

Onyekwere who promised to tackle insecurity and bad road in the first one year in office if elected, noted that without addressing both challenges, the drive for foreign investors would remain elusive.

According to him majority of roads in Abia are death traps, a development he blamed for economic backwardness of the state.

He urged Abians not to vote for those who became wealthy through fraudulent government contracts, arguing that those who connived with corrupt Government officials to rip off the state should not be rewarded with political power.

The ABSU-trained US-based Economist promised to revive and revolutionalise agriculture as envisioned by the late Premier of the Old Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara.

Blaming the woes of the state on wasteful spending and poverty of ideas, OAU said that under his watch Abia could be making over $2 billion annually from export of agricultural products alone.

He promised to create opportunities to engage Abia youths in mechanised agriculture, saying that various agricultural products staple in the state are in high demand abroad.

” US needs cholesterol-free oil, China needs our bitter leaves and we can cheaply produce and ship this to them and make billions of dollars annually”, he said.

He vowed not to depend only on monthly allocations to run the state but tap into the huge opportunities, human and natural resources replete in the state to generate revenues internally.

The 49-year old challenged Abia youths to rally behind a fellow youth to snatch power from those holding the state down.

” It’s time for youths to take back our state if our children will not be slaves to the power hawks that have hijacked this state”, he declared.

He promised to run transparent and accountable government devoid of corruption.