By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said he believes in the politics of empowering the people to be self reliant and assured that he would provide effective representation when he is elected Senator for Abia South senatorial district in 2023.

He stated that some representatives have been deceiving the people that there is nothing at the National Assembly and promised to change the narrative when elected.

Ikpeazu, who gave the assurance during the flag of his senatorial campaign in Ukwa East and Ukwa West council areas, explained that his administration has favoured Ukwa people in the areas of political appointments, restoration of electricity supply, empowerment of the people, among others.

The Governor noted that since his emergence in 2015, he has shown that the government can work for the people and pledged to deliver more dividends of democracy from the Senate to Abia South.

Urging the people to vote for the candidates of the PDP in the National Assembly, governorship and state Assembly polls, Ikpeazu disclosed that the party made strategic choices of experienced candidates who have the capacity to work for the people.

He said; “I have made millionaires in Ukwa land who have been empowering the masses. I’m the king of empowerment because I have produced those who can empower the people in Ukwa land. I have a unique style of politics. I don’t believe in people following me with nothing to show for it. Some politicians in Abia state have had the people following them since 1999 with nothing to show for it.

“Some people have been telling us that there is nothing in the Senate. But I’m pleading with Ukwa people to send me to the Senate, I will deliver the dividends. Today, they have started again; some of them are giving us non functional solar lights, salt and fertilizer. But I have reminded them that they said there is nothing in the Senate. Where are they bringing all these things from?

“Vote for PDP candidates and leave the rest for us. We will not disappoint you.Politics is like a chain, when you link somebody, he links the other. If you elect the Member of the House of Assembly without the Governor, we would have cut the chain. When you elect the Assembly member and the Governor without the Member of the House of Representatives, the chain would have cut too. When you elect the Member, House of Representatives at the green chamber without the Senator, the chain has cut. What we are saying is chain draw, vote for PDP ,5/5.

“PDP is highly organized. We deliberately produced quality candidates in Ukwa land. We know that Ukwa people are members of the PDP. I have shown love to Ukwa people in many ways. I made the people to feel the impact of the oil produced from their land. I will continue to tell the people the truth.”

Also speaking, candidate of the party for Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency, Chief Chris Nkwonta, who received a standing ovation at the rally, promised to provide effective representation when elected.

Earlier, the PDP Chairmen in Ukwa West and Ukwa East councils, Chief Kingsley Enyite and Chief Okechi Nwaohu, respectively, stated that Ikpeazu has done well in the areas of development and empowerment in Ukwa land and pledged that their people would reward the efforts of the Governor for massive votes.

On their part, State chairman of the PDP, Chief Asiforo Okere, Commissioner for Environment, Chief Sam Nwogu , ex Reps member, Chief Emeka Stanley and member representing Ukwa West constituency, Chief Goddy Adiele,all pledged support for the Governor’s candidate, assured that Ukwa land is a PDP stronghold as the party has always won the polls in the area.

“The PDP has no problem in Ukwa land. It was Chief Chris Nkwonta who use to give us problems. Now, he has returned to the PDP, we no longer have problem in Ukwa land,” Okere said.