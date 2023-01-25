..As Emenike, Ikoh, Wachuku mourn

By Steve Oko

The Abia State chapter of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the suspension of its campaigns for three days in honour of its governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne, who died on Wednesday.

PDP Vice Chairman, Abia North and the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Elder Abraham Amah, who announced this at a press conference Wednesday evening in Umuahia, said that party was in deep shock over the sudden demise of the party’s governorship flag bearer.

This is as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike; Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh; and the pioneer Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Chief Chuku Wachuku, have expressed shock over the sudden death of the PDP governorship flag bearer.

PDP said Ikonne’s death was very painful, “coming at a time when he was recuperating from illness and had shown great signs and willingness to join us in the second leg of our ward-to-ward tour that is ongoing across the 184 Wards in the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State. “

“As we mourn his passage, we commiserate with his immediate family, the Abia State governor, His Excellency Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, all members of our great Party, the PDP and the good people of Abia State on the death of this illustrious son of the State”, he added.

Elder Abraham said that Ikonne’s death had shattered the party, adding that the State Working Committee would be holding emergency meeting later Wednesday night.

He called on PDP members to “remain calm, steadfast and await further directives from the leadership of the party.”

Abraham said that party leadership would be leading a delegation to commiserate with the bereaved family on Thursday.

Professor Ikonne was until his death an Optometris and had served both as Reactor of Abia State Polytechnic; and Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu .

In his response, the APC governorship candidate, High Chief Emenike has expressed sadness over Ikonne’s death.

In a statement issued in Umuahia shortly after the news of the passage of Ikonne was officially announced by the family of the deceased, Emenike said that he received “the bad news with rude shock”.

He described the death of his fellow governorship contender as “a sad development for Abia State in the ongoing democratic process”.

The APC governorship hopeful condoled with the Ikonne family, the Government and people of Abia, as well as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

While he prayed for the peaceful repose of the late academic, Emenike urged the family of the deceased and all those affected by his demise to bear the loss with fortitude.

In his response, Chief Ikoh described Ikonne’s death as very unfortunate, and prayed God to console members of the bereaved family as well as the PDP.

Similarly, the ex – NDE boss and the Abia Central senatorial candidate of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, Chief Wachuku, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Ikonne.

Chief Chuku Wachuku has condoled the entire family of Ikonne over the death of Professor Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, who until his death was the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State.

Wachuku in a condolence message personally signed by him, said he was traumatized by the news of Ikonne’s passage.

” My heart goes out to the immediate family; the wife, children and particularly Dr. Chikezie Ikonne over the sudden departure of their patriarch and my dearly beloved younger brother”, Wachuku said.

The statement further read:”Professor Ikonne and I had enjoyed close and cordial relationship as brothers. I feel pained that he had to exit the stage at a time like this. I mourn my dear brother, I feel sorrow in my heart, I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“Receiving the most terrible news of the year even on my way to Umuahia for a scheduled programme, I had to suspend my movement.

“I have further directed that all my activities be put on hold for the rest of the week, to respect and honour a great brother and erudite son of Nsulu, with whom I had shared so many things in common.

“I urge Abians and our people to pray for the family and NOT to play politics with issues of of his unfortunate death, bearing in mind that God alone is the author and finisher of our lives.

“Rest in peace, my dear brother !!!

Chief Wachuku prayed God to grant the family, Nsulu people and the entire people of Abia State the fortitude to bear the loss.