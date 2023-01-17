.

By Steve Oko

Abia Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu, has said that PDP has only one presidential flag bearer, and every member of the party has no choice but to support him.

The former National Organising Secretary of PDP who stated this during the unveiling of his manifesto Tuesday in Umuahia, argued that “once a candidate emerges every party members will queue behind him”.

He assured Atiku of the support of his Abia Central constituents at the forthcoming poll.

The former Minister of State for Defense promised to empower 1,500 youths and another 1000 students annually on various vocations, and free education respectively if elected.

He also promised to bridge infrastructural deficit across Abia Central, and ensure inclusion in the federal budget and pursue implementation of key federal developmental projects in the zone.

“My campaign is centered on citizens’ empowerment, human capital and infrastructure development which shall drive stronger production of goods and services through effective legislation and oversight”, he declared.

The former Military Administrator of Rivers State also promised to pursue massive employment for his people especially youths in strategic federal agencies and departments if elected.

Akobundu who said he decided to put down his manifesto in black and white so he could be held accountable, solicited the support of the people, promising not to disappoint them.

Responding to a question on whether his ambition was not a violation of the local rotation arrangement between the Ngwa and Umuahia/Ikwuano bloc, he said there was an understanding among the stakeholders that since the PDP governorship ticket had been ceded to the Ngwa clan in Abia Central, the senatorial slot should go to Ikwuano clan.

He explained that while every other Council in Umuahia divide of the bloc had taken a turn, Ikwuano was the only council yet to produce a senator in the zone.

In a remark Secretary to Abia State Government, Chris Ezem, said “Akobundu is an asset and a salable candidate with great exposure and experience”.

“We are sending integrity and capacity to the Senate; I don’t think any party has a better candidate “, he said.

Speaking also, Abia Warrior Chairman, and the Director General of Akobundu Campaign Organization, Pastor Emeka Enyama, said Akobundu had the competence and contact to give the zone a quality representation.