. Wants former aspirants exempted from the purchase of new forms, screening

By Steve Oko

Worried over the electoral fortunes of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, the former Chairman of the party, Senator Emma Nwaka, has advocated a consensus candidate in the proposed fresh governorship primary of the party.

PDP had scheduled fresh governorship primary for February 5 following the death of the party’s flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

In a letter to the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Nwaka is was one of the party’s aspirant in the July 25, 2022 primary that produced the late Ikonne, said that consensus candidate would save the PDP from further implosion.

He noted that the party was still recovering from the dust raised by the previous primary as some notable chieftains including some aspirants dumped the party then in protest, hence the need for a consensus arrangement now to avoid further implosion.

Nwaka further canvased that if the party should insist on throwing the fresh primary open, former aspirants who had undergone various process before, should not be made to purchase new forms or be subjected to fresh screening.

The former PDP Chairman advised the national leadership of the party as well as the stakeholders to be very careful in handling the fresh primary, if PDP should retain power in the state beyond May 29.

The letter read in part:”Permit me sir to make some observations in regard to that. Abia PDP has been in a turmoil on account of the last controversial primaries.

” Some of our eminent members have had to leave the party. What we have now is a great opportunity to heal the party and establish amity amongst its members in the run up to the general elections. Instead of an “open” primary election which may further divide the party.

“I’d humbly suggest that you use your good offices to encourage respected elders of our party from our state to work towards the emergence of a consensus candidate.

“If we continue along the line already advertised, our fortunes in the general elections may not be palatable. I believe we are in this business to win.

“If on the other hand my advice doesn’t receive favourable consideration, may I point out that it seems wrong to me that we should expect those who purchased forms for the last primaries to buy forms again.

” They should be exempted both from purchasing forms and undergoing another interview”.