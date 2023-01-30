By Steve Oko

Former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, has said that Abia operates on faulty foundation, and requires spiritual cleansing to operate better.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia North senatorial candidate for the February 25 senatorial contest made the remark Monday at Ojukwu Bunker Umuahia when he received in audience members of Social Democratic Party, SDP; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; and the Accord Party, AP, who came to pledge support for him in the forthcoming poll.

According to him, a former Governor of the state dragged the state into idolatry, a negative influence he regretted, still affects the progress of the state.

He said that the said Governor laid a wrong foundation which had to be uprooted first for the state to witness the desired development, submitting that until the problem of Abia is first tackled spiritually, meaningful development will remain elusive in the state.

Senator Ohuabunwa further regretted that the same powers which ruined Abia nows hold Abia North zone to ransom.

He thanked the SDP, NNPP and AP members for pledging to support him at the polls.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases, said It was shameful that Abia North which produced vocal senators, had suddenly become a laughing stock at the red chamber.

He promised to restore the dignity of Abia North, attract quality federal projects and give the zone quality representation if voted back to the Senate.

Senator Ohuabunwa particularly promised that all the Primary Health centres he attracted in the zone would be equipped if he returned to the Senate.

He equally promised to leverage on his privileged position to vigorously fight the worrisome spate of insecurity in Abia North.

Speaking earlier, the SDP Chairman in Bende Local Government Area, Chief Friday Uko, said members of the party in Abia North decided to support Ohuabunwa after an assessment of all contestants in the race which put him miles ahead of others.

He said that their action became necessary as their party had no candidate for the election, hence the need for them to throw their lot with a competent and seasoned Parliamentarian.

Similarly, the Chairman of NNPP in Bende, Mr Chinatu Nwachukwu who spoke on behalf of members of the party in Abia North, said they decided to support Ohuabunwa because it had dawned on them that the zone had been on the reverse gear since his exit from the Senate in 2019.

He said that the disgrace and shame the mistake of 2019 brought on Abia North should not be allowed to go beyond the current legislative assembly.

In the same vein, Sunday Chimezie who spoke for the Accord Party, reeled out some of the landmark bills sponsored by Ohuabunwa as well as his outstanding achievements of Senator Ohuabunwa which he said, had put him above others in law making.

He said that Abia North had learnt in a hard way, the mistake of fielding the zone’s second eleven in place of its first eleven.

He assured Ohuabunwa of a resounding victory at the forthcoming poll, saying Abia North had decided to get rid of midiocrity.

In a remark former Commissioner for Education and the Chairman of Ohuabunwa Campaign Council in Bende LGA, Dr P. C Mba, said there were obvious sings that Abia North would witness vote revolution in favour of the PDP candidate in the February senatorial poll.

He urged the people to arm themselves with their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ahead of the exercise, assuring them that Ohuabunwa will not let the zone down when he returns to the Senate.