….express confidence in her representation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

IN the call for more infrastructural development, Abia State youth in their number, yesterday, stormed the residence of Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, to seek her intervention for more roads infrastructure in some communities to aid smooth access to other road networks linking various villages in Umunnouchi Local Government Area of the State.

The youths who acknowledged and commended the lawmaker for the construction of several roads across Isuikwato and Umunneochi as well as the attraction of other infrastructures, free medical care, job provision and empowerment, said they ran to her, because she is the ‘government’ that they recognise.

A youth leader, Ndubisi Emmanuel of Ndiawa village who appealed to the lawmaker who had earlier advised them to allow her to take the ongoing road construction across the two local governments in phases, said they were there because they had no one to run to.

Ndubisi said: “We gathered here tonight as youths of Ndiawa to thank you for what you have been doing for our people and most importantly, to appeal to you to consider linking our road with others.

“We know you have done so much for your people but we deem it necessary to come over to you to draw your attention to our needs.

“Some of us here are graduates who are still in the labour market. We know you have helped a lot of our people to secure jobs but we are still calling on you to double your efforts to take them off the street.

“There are football talents among us who believe that you can still use your position to help them in their career.

“We are also appealing to you to expand your scholarship and empowerment scheme to accommodate more of our youths to enable them to fulfill their educational dreams.”

Also speaking, Munachiso Onuiogbo, also a youth leader in the community, said they came to Onyejeocha because she keeps to her promises.

“We don’t know our senator, we don’t even know our governor, we have not met them before. You are the governor, the senator and president we have.

“We know you are a woman of your words. You don’t make promises and fail. You have a listening ear and you act according to the teachings of Jesus Christ”, Munachiso said.

He also assured the lawmaker of mobilizing the youths for her re-election.

In her response, Hon Onyejeocha assured the youths of her commitments to continue with what she was elected for.

She promised that the roads will get to their community in due time as they are in phases.

For her empowerment scheme, she promised to set up a new mechanism that will properly capture indigents across the entire constituency for fair distribution of slots.