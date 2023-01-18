THE Traditional Rulers Council of Ikwuano/Umuahia of Abia State has endorsed the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, saying that he has the capacity, courage, commitment and political will to take Abia out of its present inertia to accelerated development.

The endorsement took place at an expanded meeting of the royal fathers at Abam, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government where they also honoured their promise of getting other levels of leadership in their various domains to back Emenike.

Late last year, the Ikwuano/Umuahia royal fathers adopted the APC governorship candidate at a meeting held at Ajata na Igu in Ikwuano local government and resolved to mobilise other levels of leadership in their domains for Emenike.

At the expanded meeting of the Council of Ndi Eze held on Tuesday at Abam, Ubakala in Umuahia South local government, 69 royal fathers were in attendance.

They were joined by 120 village heads and president-generals of the town unions in Ikwuano/Umuahia communities.

The Ugoeze (league of wives of traditional rulers) were also present to lend support to their husbands and also to assure them of their readiness to mobilis Ikwuano/Umuahia women to play their role in making a new Abia possible with their ballots.

Endorse Emenike’s Rescue and Develop Abia (RADA) agenda, they told him, “we want you to go for us.”

At the expanded meeting of the monarchs, ugoeze, village heads, and PGs held at the palace of His Royal Highness, Eze Friday Ihuoma, Abam Ukwu II or Abam Ubakala autonomous community, the stakeholders affirmed their support for the 2023 governorship project of “our own son”.

Those that spoke on behalf of the various groups declared their choice of Emenike as the only candidate they believe has the capacity, courage, commitment and the needed political will to rescue Abia and accelerate its development.

According to them, the other 17 governorship candidates presented by other political parties have been scrutinised and found wanting in the task of building a new Abia after “the disappointing and regrettable long years the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been in control of Abia.”

In his address, Emenike reiterated his burning desire to lift Abia out of the pit it was plunged into by successive inept leaders foisted on the state by the ruling party.

He said that Abia cannot do without having building blocks of development in order to create a sustainable environment for job opportunities, flourishing of commercial and industrial activities, expanded and steady flow of revenue to the coffers of government.

The APC governorship standard bearer urged all eligible voters in Abia to ensure they collect their permanent voters’ cards, PVCs, and use them to vote out the old order of retrogression and usher in a new Abia that would take its rightful place among well governed developed states in Nigeria.

He urged the electorate to drop the old belief that “our votes don’t count” and come out en masse to perform their civic duty of electing the right crop of leaders in 2023 for their interest, their children and coming generations.

Urging voters not to entertain any fear about the possibility of anti-democratic forces stealing their votes as had always happened in past polls, Emenike assured Abia voters that strategies have been put in place to ensure that in the 2023 general elections votes must count and nobody would be allowed to steal another person’s mandate.

“Do your own by casting your votes for me and I will do my own by defending the votes. God will do the rest,” he said.