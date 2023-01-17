Ikonne

A group known as Abia transformation agenda network (TAN) has decried the continued absence of Prof. Eleazar Ikonne, PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election, describing his continued absence as tantamount to Abia PDP playing hide and seek with the collective destiny of Abians.

In a press statement released by the group’s National Coordinator, Thomas Okoro, it noted that it had followed with keen interest how the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has refused, neglected, or ignored to disclose the whereabouts of Prof. Eleazer Uche Ikonne, PDP Governorship Candidate in Abia.

“In Abia, there are varying speculations regarding where the former Vice Chancellor since his appearance at the Umuahia Township Stadium, venue of the Abia PDP Campaign Flag off.

“We noticed that a faction of PDP who feel they would benefit if a swap happens has been holding a series of meetings on how to scale through the hurdle of replacement of candidate placed by the Electoral Act.

“Going by provisions of Section 31 of the Electoral Act that deals specifically with Withdrawal of a Candidate, “A candidate may withdraw his or her candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered personally by the candidate to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the Commission not later than 90 days to the election”.

“It is obvious that given the limitation of time and by statutes, the PDP in Abia State has no Governorship Candidate. Those who are benefitting from this quagmire are busy receiving millions of naira daily for campaigning for a candidate who cannot be found anyway.

“We want to bring to the notice of Abians that members of the PDP who are the architects of this game plan want to go into the elections with an absentee Ikonne so that it will be very easy for them to have unfettered access to the State Treasury in the unlikely event that Ikonne wins. It is that vacuum of not having a functional Governor that is inspiring them to behave as if all do not have sense.

“If this is not true, why are they playing hide and seek? Why would they be spending billions of Abia funds campaigning for a man whose whereabouts is not known?

“We are worried that a State with an active population of over 4 million people will be pocketed by a few who we have entrusted our resources into their care.

“The pertinent question that shall be on the lips of every ABIAN is “what are they hiding about Prof. Ikonne’s health?” Apart from those who take Abians for a ride, which other people are making sure that Abians are ignored?”