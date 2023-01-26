ABIA State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has suspended all campaigns for a period of one week.

Emenike took the decision to halt his campaigns in honour of the deceased Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prof Uche Ikonne, who he described as an erudite scholar, worthy gentleman and politician, who earned and deserved every respect.

To this end, Emenike has put on hold the Local Government Campaign Trail which was scheduled to start on Friday, January 27, 2023 on the heels of the hugely successful flagoff of his governorship campaign. He said that a new date would be communicated to the party faithful in due course.



“By every standard Prof Ikonne was an illustrious son of Abia having occupied high positions of responsibilities including the Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and the Vice-chancellor of Abia State University Uturu,” he said.



Emenike noted that Ikonne’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the ruling party despite the crowded field was a testament of his desire to serve Abia State.

He commiserated with the Ikonne family, the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the government and entire good people of Abia State, and the Abia PDP over the loss.



The APC governorship candidate prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Prof Ikonne and asked God to grant his family and the entire state the fortitude to bear the loss.

He had on Tuesday held his 2023 Governorship Campaign flagoff which was performed by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a hugely successful event attended by unprecedented crowd of party supporters.