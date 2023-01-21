By Ugochukwu Alaribe

New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, House of Assembly candidate for Obingwa East state constituency, Hon. Pius ThankGod Nwuju, has pledged to pursue poverty alleviation programmes if elected in 2023.

Nwuju, who stated this while addressing residents of Ndiakata community in Ward 9, Obingwa LGA, disclosed that his ambition is to liaise with the state government to attract programmes that can change of the lives of the rural dwellers.

He lamented that the people of the constituency have been suffering from poverty and low infrastructural development with political office holders doing nothing to change the situation.

He said; “Our people are suffering from poverty and low level development, but political office holders have done nothing to change the situation. Most of our representatives have been in power for eight years and have not cared about the poverty ravaging our people. I shed tears when I see the condition of our people. Many children are not in school and people die because of lack of money to access health care. We are suffering in the midst of plenty. Every four years, they will come to ask for our votes and disappear when they win. We will no longer tolerate the situation. I will attract agencies that can give soft loans to rural dwellers and traders. All I ask is for your votes; I have the capacity to change the situation.”

Speaking at the occasion, State Youth leader of the party, Hon. Chidi Onyeije, who stated that NNPP has a mass following the area, described Nwuju as a fit and proper person to represent the constituency and urged the people to support him.

Also speaking, Chief Marcelinus Nwogwugwu and Mr. Donatus Nwulu, said Nwulu has the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy and urged the people to shun those who do not have the interest of the community at heart.