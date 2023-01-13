By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, Emir of Kaura Namoda; Major Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad (Rtd); billionaire global Brand Leader and Entrepreneur, Ramesh Shantilal Kasangra; billionaire and philanthropist, Arthur Eze, and Chief Obi Cubana, and other prominent personalities are set to attend a book launch “Nucleus of Human Entrepreneurship and Economic Security.”

The launch which x-ray’s the ‘Chief Dr. Best man Paul Anekwe model’ and billed for January 17, 2023, in Abuja will also pull aspirants for the 2023 presidential elections: Peter Obi of the Labour party, LP; People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, distinguished dignitaries like all past Heads of State of Nigeria; the Oba of Lagos amongst others would grace the book presentation.

Others include: Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Obateru, Chairman and Founder, OBAT OIL; the Etsu Nupe, Ona Of Abaji; and the Group Executive Director, Affairs, NIPCO PLC, Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir (Wali Adamawa), and all past heads of state.

The book will be reviewed by Prof Mercy Ada Anyiwe, of the University of Benin.